SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,921,000 after buying an additional 936,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $84,619,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after buying an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,598. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.10. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.