Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $919,971.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.97 or 0.04641536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00052876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002157 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,149,294,576 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

