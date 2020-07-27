Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.06

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.06 and last traded at $66.73, with a volume of 220888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Siemens AG will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.