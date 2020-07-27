Silent Notary Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $166,430.84 and $12,830.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.01920698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00195233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00117933 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit, TOPBTC, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

