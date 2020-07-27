SingularityNET (AGI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.14 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $434,941.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.01930195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00192956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117512 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,705,635 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kucoin, DragonEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

