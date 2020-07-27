SIX (SIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $149,956.00

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One SIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. SIX has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $149,956.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.01915682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00194830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00073887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00117455 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

