Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 299,049 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 62,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)
Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.
