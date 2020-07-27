Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 414,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,223. The company has a market cap of $118.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

