S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 849.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in S&P Global by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.32. 1,057,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $359.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

