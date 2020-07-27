SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, Bittrex and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $896.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Bittrex and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

