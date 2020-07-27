Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $938.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will post $938.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $910.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $966.18 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

NYSE SPB traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,611. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $10,688,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

