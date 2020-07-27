Sphere Achieves Market Cap of $659,237.90 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $659,237.90 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,062.33 or 1.00358675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000768 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00165061 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

