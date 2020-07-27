Sphere (SPHR) Market Cap Reaches $591,621.45

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $591,621.45 and $1,346.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,954.56 or 1.00450736 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000907 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00156952 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.