Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Price Up 7%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.55 and last traded at $231.02, approximately 296,735 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 465,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.99.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $683,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,576 shares of company stock worth $17,318,588. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 222.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

