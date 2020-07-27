Starbase (STAR) One Day Volume Hits $3,085.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Starbase has a total market cap of $248,283.81 and $3,085.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.97 or 0.04641536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00052876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.