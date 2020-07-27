Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.23. 409,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,334. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

