Stealth Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $11,186.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005771 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001297 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001663 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,441,600 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

