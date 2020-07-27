Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $30.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 805,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 1,633,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.