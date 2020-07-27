Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 345.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

