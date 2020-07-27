SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 9.4% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.66, 3,570,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,064,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $4.80 to $5.10 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SunPower by 82.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

