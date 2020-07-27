SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.15

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 17661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.39 million. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

