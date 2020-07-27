Swipe Market Capitalization Tops $115.25 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00017404 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $115.25 million and approximately $87.62 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.01923842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00193411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00073203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00117527 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

