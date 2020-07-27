SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.83

Shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 43758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYIEY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get SYMRISE AG/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from SYMRISE AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

SYMRISE AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYMRISE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.