Synthetix Network Token (SNX) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Synthetix Network Token token can now be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00031955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Tidex. Over the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a market cap of $283.53 million and $30.73 million worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix Network Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.01920698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00195233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00117933 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 194,959,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,179,730 tokens. Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix Network Token is blog.havven.io . Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Liquid, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.