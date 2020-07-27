Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Talos Energy posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

TALO traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 798,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,927. The firm has a market cap of $469.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.24. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Talos Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

