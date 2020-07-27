Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:TATYY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.28. 2,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

