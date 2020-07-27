Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Receives $42.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. 370,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,825. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

