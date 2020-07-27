Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will announce sales of $220.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.72 million to $224.20 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $130.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $851.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.22 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $974.60 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total value of $161,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $35,413,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,989,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock traded down $7.03 on Tuesday, hitting $212.85. 1,290,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,490. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

