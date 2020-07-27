Telcoin (TEL) Tops One Day Volume of $90,513.00

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $90,513.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.24 or 0.04570225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00052607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

