Terracoin (TRC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $847.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $847.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,020.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02505770 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00614733 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.