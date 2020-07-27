Tezos Price Tops $2.92 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00029064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $158.10 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 737,771,560 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

