Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Westwood Management Corp IL’s 6th Largest Position

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 6.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.96 and its 200 day moving average is $332.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $24,843,600. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

