Thrive Token Achieves Market Cap of $171,022.80 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a market cap of $171,022.80 and $3,825.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.97 or 0.04641536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00052876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

