TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDPAY. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TODS S P A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get TODS S P A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $$3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071. TODS S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TODS S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TODS S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.