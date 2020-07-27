TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,188.62 or 1.00357293 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000757 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00165692 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,369,326 coins and its circulating supply is 21,369,313 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

