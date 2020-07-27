TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $124.87. 244,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,177. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $134.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

