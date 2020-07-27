TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.41 and last traded at $133.32, approximately 377,189 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 439,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

