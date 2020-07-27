Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) Declares €0.03 Dividend

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) announced a dividend on Monday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Total Produce stock remained flat at $GBX 101.50 ($1.25) during trading on Monday. 3,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. Total Produce has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 136.55 ($1.68).

About Total Produce

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

