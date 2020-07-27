Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a coverage optimism score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Trigon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.