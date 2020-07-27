Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.89, approximately 1,188,093 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 612,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 310,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,223.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Trinseo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

