Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Triton International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,527,188.00. Insiders sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

