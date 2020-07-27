TrueFlip (TFL) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $6,523.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00029392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.92 or 0.05230017 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00057614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00031390 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

