Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.57

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 720149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -994.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $218,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $175,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $115,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,180 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 63.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

