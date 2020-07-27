TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $840,444.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 78,703,877,914 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

