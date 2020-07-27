Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 7.3%

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $58.63, 507,725 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 563,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $889,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,712,253.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $569,925.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,751 shares in the company, valued at $30,424,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,622 shares of company stock worth $9,896,144. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

