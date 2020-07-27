Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. 61,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,652. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $257,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after acquiring an additional 783,528 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $36,706,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 616,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

