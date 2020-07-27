U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.63, 825,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 586,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $491.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 183,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,657,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 105,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $625,016.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,962.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $111,460 and have sold 1,935,211 shares valued at $16,845,594. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.