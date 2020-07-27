Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Up 6.6%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59, approximately 498,513 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 533,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $955.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $5,868,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

