Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 7%

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82, approximately 361,276 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 275,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $433.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 200.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 148,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.