Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will report earnings per share of ($1.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.29). Urovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.62) to ($6.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($4.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.43).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UROV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of UROV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 35,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

